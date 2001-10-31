ABC explores dual-platform strategem

ABC may have structured its first dual-platform deal for newly acquired

cable network ABC Family.

The network announced that it now has an option on midseason drama The Court starring Sally Field to

replay each episode on a secondary cable platform within eight days of its

initial telecast.

The series, which is produced by John Wells and Warner Bros. TV, has been given a six-episode commitment by ABC for a midseason run.

Disney-owned ABC just completed its deal with News Corp. and Haim Saban for the ownership rights to cable network Fox Family Channel, which Disney has announced will be used for re-purposed programming among other things.

ABC executives would not confirm that The Court will go to the new channel, but sources within Disney say its likely heading that way. - Joe Schlosser