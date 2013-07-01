ABC Expands Live App to Four More Markets

Disney/ABC Television Group is expanding its Watch ABC app,

which allows viewers to stream network and local programming, to four more

markets.

The new markets are Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and

Raleigh-Durham. The service continues to be available in New York and

Philadelphia.

Disney/ABC said it also plans to roll out Watch ABC is the

remaining markets where it owns stations -- Houston and Fresno -- before the

start of the fall TV season. In addition, the company said Hearst TV plans to

launch Watch ABC in the 13 markets where it owns ABC affiliates.

Watch ABC allows authenticated subscribers of participating

distributors to watch live programming on computers, tablets and phones.

Disney/ABC said it has Watch ABC agreements in place with Comcast, Cablevision,

Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications and

AT&T U-verse.

In addition to Apple and Kindle Fire devices,

there is now a Watch ABC app for some Android tablets.