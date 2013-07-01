ABC Expands Live App to Four More Markets
Disney/ABC Television Group is expanding its Watch ABC app,
which allows viewers to stream network and local programming, to four more
markets.
The new markets are Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and
Raleigh-Durham. The service continues to be available in New York and
Philadelphia.
Disney/ABC said it also plans to roll out Watch ABC is the
remaining markets where it owns stations -- Houston and Fresno -- before the
start of the fall TV season. In addition, the company said Hearst TV plans to
launch Watch ABC in the 13 markets where it owns ABC affiliates.
Watch ABC allows authenticated subscribers of participating
distributors to watch live programming on computers, tablets and phones.
Disney/ABC said it has Watch ABC agreements in place with Comcast, Cablevision,
Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications and
AT&T U-verse.
In addition to Apple and Kindle Fire devices,
there is now a Watch ABC app for some Android tablets.
