ABC, ESPN support out-of-home research
ABC said Tuesday that it is joining co-owned ESPN in co-sponsoring the fall-2003 "Total TV Audience Monitor (T-TAM)" study.
Last fall’s study estimated that 17.2 million men watch TV outside of the
home.
This year’s study will include female adult and college-student respondents,
ESPN senior vice president of research Artie Bulgrin said.
