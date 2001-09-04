ABC, ESPN stay on Indy circuit

ABC and ESPN have inked a contract extension with the Indy Racing League to keep races on the Walt Disney Co. networks through 2007.

The original TV deal, signed in 1999, would have expired in 2004. The deal calls for more live coverage and expanded highlights on ESPN2's motor sports show RPM2Night during major races. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABC and ESPN have broadcast IRL events since the league's formation in 1996. ABC has broadcast its signature event, the Indianapolis 500 since 1965. - Allison Romano