ABC, ESPN have hoop dreams
According to The New York Times, ABC Sports and ESPN have made an
offer to buy TV rights to the National Basketball Association.
The report said the bid exceeds the combined $2.6 billion the NBA received
from NBC and Turner Sports for its current deal, which expires after this
season.
It further stated that industry executives said NBC has sought to cut its
future rights payments by more than 25 percent.
