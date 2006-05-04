ABC Entertainment Taps Stanley as VP, Drama

ABC Entertainment has named Cheryl Stanley as its new VP of current drama programming.Stanley was most recently an agent at Kaplan, Stahler, Gumer and Braun Agency. Previously she was a manager and producer for Management 360.

Ms. Stanley oversaw literary management with the Talent Entertainment Group, where she won an Emmy award as executive producer for American High.

She previously held positions at Tidewater Entertainment, Fifth Avenue Films, Miramax Films and 20th Century Fox, and has also been employed by Disney, Synder/Carr Productions and Quincy Jones/David Salzman Entertainment.