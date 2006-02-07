ABC, Endemol Team On Reality Competition

Think of it as Big Brother, if your big brother were Ruben Studdard.

ABC has struck a deal with Endemol, creators of its popular Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reality show, for a new limited-arc reality competition show that combines elements of Big Brother and Real World with American Idol.

Reality series Operación Triunfo, which ABC says gets a 50 share in Spain, will be coming to the network in 2006, likely summer or fall, in an American incarnation.

The show features contestants attending a music academy and living together in a house complete with recording studio and practice facilities. The series will feature performances by the housemates and a viewer vote-off (and housemate vote-in) element.

