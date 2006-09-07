ABC Eases Digital Repurposing

ABC has signed a multi-year deal with Verizon that will allow it to more easily spread its broadcast programming over multiple digital platforms.

That's according to Sreenivas Rachamadugu, director for product management for Verizon's Digital Media Technologies Group.



ABC praent Disney in the past has been talking with AT&T about the possibilities of setting up a secure online video distribution service, and Rachamadugu sees this as an opportunity to start its own conversations with the company along those lines.



ABC producers, directors will use a new Verizon media platform to automate the distribution and tracking of their content to the Web, cell phones and other mobile media devices.



The system automatically imbeds the metadatat necessary for pushing the video content to those various platforms, which have different specifications--aspect ration, bit rates, etc.--and allows ABC to track the process, says Rachamadugu.



