ABC Dumps The One
By Ben Grossman
ABC has pulled the plug on music-talent competition show The One after two weeks of low-rated airings.
The show debuted July 11 with a 1.1 average rating in the adult 18-49 demo, before recording a 1.0 for its results show the following night. This week the numbers were no better, with Tuesday’s show averaging a 0.9 and Wednesday’s results show coming in at a 1.0.
ABC is currently finalizing plans to fill the two one-hour holes next week and beyond.
Earlier this week, Fox Entertainment President Peter Liguori used the low ratings of ABC’s The One to fire a shot back at ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson and others who have accused Fox of mimicking show ideas in the past.
“McPherson probably owes [Fox reality chief] Mike [Darnell] an apology,” he said Monday. “He spends a lot of time dumping on Mike for copycatting, and I think he got a big stiff one there.”
Liguori, who admitted that even he was surprised by how low those numbers were, says they were a product of the over-saturation of shows this summer trying to catch the American Idol success.
“There have been a ton of copycats this year,” he said. “Everyone has had some variation of a talent show in hopes of catching this wave.”
