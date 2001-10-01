ABC dramas drive Sunday ratings
The tandem of ABC's new CIA drama Alias and The Practice gave the network a win in the Sunday night ratings.
Alias drew 14.8 million
viewers with a 6.1 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49.
The Practice followed with 18.3 million viewers
on a 7.4/18. A Bug's Life (7-9 p.m. ET/PT) produced ABC's strongest demo numbers for The Wonderful World of Disney in over eight months. The film averaged 11.9 million viewers and a 4.2/12 in adults 18-49.
ABC averaged 14.2 million viewers on the night with a 5.5 rating among 18-49ers.
CBS was close behind in total viewers, averaging 13.4 million with 60 Minutes drawing 16.6 million viewers
with a 4.6/14.
The Education of Max Bickford still looked smart in its second week, drawing 16 million viewers with a 4.0/10.
Bickford bashed NBC's edgy Weakest Link game
show, which drew 9.4 million takers on a middling 3.7/11.
NBC scored with the debut of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which pulled 12.5 million viewers with a 4.4/10, close its 4.0 average among 18-49ers. - Richard Tedesco
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.