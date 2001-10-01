ABC dramas drive Sunday ratings

The tandem of ABC's new CIA drama Alias and The Practice gave the network a win in the Sunday night ratings.

Alias drew 14.8 million

viewers with a 6.1 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49.

The Practice followed with 18.3 million viewers

on a 7.4/18. A Bug's Life (7-9 p.m. ET/PT) produced ABC's strongest demo numbers for The Wonderful World of Disney in over eight months. The film averaged 11.9 million viewers and a 4.2/12 in adults 18-49.

ABC averaged 14.2 million viewers on the night with a 5.5 rating among 18-49ers.

CBS was close behind in total viewers, averaging 13.4 million with 60 Minutes drawing 16.6 million viewers

with a 4.6/14.

The Education of Max Bickford still looked smart in its second week, drawing 16 million viewers with a 4.0/10.

Bickford bashed NBC's edgy Weakest Link game

show, which drew 9.4 million takers on a middling 3.7/11.

NBC scored with the debut of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which pulled 12.5 million viewers with a 4.4/10, close its 4.0 average among 18-49ers. - Richard Tedesco