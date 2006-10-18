ABC Does a Victory Dance

ABC's Dancing With the Stars boogied its way to the top of the ratings heap Tuesday night, scoring a 6.0 rating/16 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-9:30 (climbing each half-hour, from a 5.2 to a 5.8 to a 6.6). This helped the network win for the night (4.6/12).

But it wasn't all about high scores for the network. Its Help Me Help You, the new Ted Danson sitcom, got just a 3.3/8 from 9:30-10, fourth in the time slot behind the second half-hours of CBS' The Unit (3.9/10) and NBC's Law & Order (4.0/10), as well as baseball on Fox (3.8/10). But that was up from last week's 3.1/8.

NBC was second for the night with a 3.8/10, thanks to Law & Order: CI (3.7/9) and Law & OrderSVU (4.8/13). Friday Night Lights earned a 2.7/7, fourth in the time slot (but up from last week's 2.4/7).

CBS came in at No. 3 with a 3.6/9; its highest-rated show was NCIS at a 3.8/10.

Fox was fourth with a 3.4/9 for baseball.

The CW got a 1.7/4 (Gilmore Girls with a 2.0/5 and Veronica Mars with a 1.4/4).