ABC does Job on its lineup
ABC is bringing back comedy The Job in January and shuffling its
newsmagazines.
The Job, which debuted late last season, is returning to the network's
schedule Wednesday, Jan. 16. The Denis Leary comedy will air at 9:30 p.m.
EST/PST each Wednesday, the same slot it had last season.
As for the newsmagazines, ABC News' Downtown is also returning to the
network's lineup Jan. 16.
Downtown will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m., where 20/20 has been
airing since the start of the season. The latter is moving back to its Friday 10
p.m. slot, where it aired from Sept. 18, 1987, through the end of the 2000-2001
season.
Drama Once & Again, which was airing at 10 p.m. Fridays, will move
to 9 p.m. starting Jan. 4. Once & Again fills the slot left open by
the cancellation of Thieves.
