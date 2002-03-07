ABC, Disney to ride Mazda minivan

Some ABC TV stations will be getting exclusive spots courtesy of a

cross-media marketing launch campaign for Mazda Motor Corp.'s 'MPV' minivan.

According to Cathy Egan, vice president of ABC national TV sales, the Disney

Online shop came up with the idea of using The Walt Disney Co.'s various

platforms to target moms with kids six through 11.

Mazda liked the idea, and a mix of ABC owned and affiliated stations will get

an exclusive flight of launch spots for the minivan.

Egan would not talk numbers, but she said the dollars were 'significant.'

The campaign is running this month and next on ABC's six top-10-market

owned-and-operated stations and eight affiliates, as well as on Disney Online,

Radio Disney, FamilyFun magazine and in Disney Stores.

As part of the campaign, Disney will get some cross-promotional punch from

Mazda, with dealerships handing out $25 Disney Store gift certificates and CDs

promoting Disney products with every test drive. There will also be more than

100 Radio Disney 'events' at dealerships.

Owned TV stations getting those Mazda bucks are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los

Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KRTK-TV Houston and KGO-TV San

Francisco.

Affiliates getting in on the action are WCVB-TV Boston; WFAA-TV Dallas;

WJLA-TV Washington, D.C.; WSB-TV Atlanta; WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla.; WPLG-TV Miami;

WFTV Orlando, Fla.; and WMAR-TV Baltimore.