For ABC, Desperate and Grey Are Good
ABC's decision Friday to keep new drama Grey's Anatomy in the Sunday 10 p.m. time slot and warehouse Boston Public for a 27-episode season next year still looked smart after Sunday night's performance.
Grey won its time period handily with a 7.7 rating/19 in the key 18-49 demo, more than double its closest competitor, though Grey's number was down slightly from its 7.9/19 last week. Sunday's overnights are a little out-of-kilter with the overrun of The Master's golf tournament on CBS that pushed its lineup back.
But with the caveat, whatever ABC's Desperate Housewives was up against at 9-10, it beat it, recording a 10.9/25, up from last week's 10.7/24.
ABC won the night easily with a 6.4/17, including winning the 8-9 time period with a 5.0/14 for a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. CBS was second with a 3.2/9; followed by NBC with a 2.9/8 . The Peacock's reality boxing show, The Contender, continued to lack punch, carding a 2.7/7 for fourth place, beaten by repeats of Makeover and Cold Case (CBS) and Fox's The Simpsons; Fox was fourth with a 2.0/6; and The WB was fifth with a 1.2/3. UPN does not program Sunday nights.
On paper, CBS appeared to have hit a home run, with a time-period-win at 8-9 with a 5.3/18, compared to a 1.9/6 last week. But it was, instead, the run-over of The Masters golf tournament, which went until 7:45 and was up 41% in rating from last year thanks to the reappearance of Tiger woods atop the leader board.
