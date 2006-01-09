ABC To Deliver BBC Broadband

ABC News has struck a deal with the BBC to distribute BBC News on-demand to broadband and wireless platforms in the U.S.

ABC is billing it as the first time a U.S. news network has has teamed with an international counterpart to do a broadband distribution deal, though the two have had a non-broadband news partnership since 1994.

At the outset, BBC will deliver 40 reports per day. The reports will be sold both as a stand-alone service or as part of a bundled ABC News broadband service.

ABC has been one of the most aggressive broadband players with its wireless offerings, including the ABC News Now feed available on Sprint PCS Vision phones.