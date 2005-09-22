ABC Daytime Sweeps Women 18-49

ABC's daytime lineup was top-ranked for the 2004-2005 season in the women 18-49 demo with a 1.9 rating/12 share. NBC was second with a 1.8/11; followed by CBS, 1.6/10.

In the 18-34 demo, however, NBC was the winner, with a 1.8/12 to ABC's 1/7 and CBS .8/6.

And just so nobody feels left out, CBS was tops in total viewers with 4,260,000, and its Young & the Restless tied ABC's General Hospital as the top ranked daytime show at a 2.1/12.

ABC won outright or tied for first in women 18-49 in every daytime time period it programs, the first time any net has done that in "recorded" history (since that history started being recorded in 1991, according to ABC).

