ABC daytime enjoying The View

ABC's daytime lineup finished the November sweeps ranked first in the key

women 18-through-49 demo.

ABC was led by The View, which scored its best-ever November sweeps

ratings in women 18 through 49. The View averaged a 1.6 rating/12 share

in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC's daytime lineup averaged a 2.4/16 in women 18 through 49 for the

sweeps.