ABC daytime enjoying The View
ABC's daytime lineup finished the November sweeps ranked first in the key
women 18-through-49 demo.
ABC was led by The View, which scored its best-ever November sweeps
ratings in women 18 through 49. The View averaged a 1.6 rating/12 share
in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.
ABC's daytime lineup averaged a 2.4/16 in women 18 through 49 for the
sweeps.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.