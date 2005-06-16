ABC, Davis Team on Hybrid Series
By Jim Benson
With embarrassment out and upbeat, wish fulfillment-based themed unscripted series in, ABC has teamed with Who Wants to be a Millionaire producer Michael Davies and several others for the late summer series My Kind of Town.
The network describes the variety/comedy studio-based game show-like hour as a hybrid that “celebrates small-town America each week,” with contestants competing in comedic games and gags for prizes tailored to their lives.
The initial order is six episodes, with production beginning in mid-July.
