ABC Is Dancing, Dancing, Dancing

ABC's Dancing With the Stars was the second-highest-rated program in primetime on Tuesday, with a 5.2 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo for its hour-and-a-half run. This helped the network to a No. 1 position overall (4.1/11). But it wasn't all good news for the network. The Ted Danson sitcom Help Me Help You continues to sink despite the strong Dancing lead-in; this week's 2.8/7 is down from last week's 3.3/8.

Fox was No. 2 for the night with a 3.9/11 for Standoff and House (the highest-rated show on any network with a 5.8/15).

At No. 3, CBS earned a 3.2/9 for NCIS, The Unit and a rerun of CSI: NY (NCIS was the network's highest-rated show with a 3.9/11).

NBC was in fourth place with a 3.0/8 for a rerun of Friday Night Lights, and first-run episodes Law & Order: CI and SVU.

The CW got a 1.2/3 for a rerun of Gilmore Girls and a first-run of Veronica Mars (despite being a repeat, Gilmore got the higher rating, with a 1.3/4 to Veronica's 1.2/3).