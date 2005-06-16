ABC Dances To the Top

ABC had stars in its eyes again Wednesday night, and they were dancing.

Its ballroom dance-off reality show, Dancing With the Stars, was the night's top-rated show in the 18-49 demo again Wednesday in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

The show scored a 4.7 rating/14 share, exactly matching the previous week's numbers, and up from its 4.2/12 debut numbers June 1.

In addition, a repeat of last week's show airing as a lead-in to last night's live telecast also won its time period with a 2.2/8.

Overall, ABC won the night handily in the 18-49 demo with a 3.1 rating/10 share.

NBC was second with a 2.3/7, thanks primarily to Law & Order repeats at 9 (2.2/7) and its regular 10 p.m. time period (2.9/9). It's new reality show, Psychic Detective, didn't have a lot of minds to read, averaging a 1.7/8 four fourth place at 8 behind repeats and a new WB reality show.

CBS was third on the night with a 2.1/6 on the strength of repeats of CSI: NY (2.7/8), King of Queens (2.2/6) and Yes, Dear (2.0/6). 60 Minutes Wednesday, which will be replaced by reality show Cuts July 6, came in fifth behind everything but sitcom repeats on UPN.

Fox was fourth with a 1.7/6. Its top show was a repeat of That 70's Show. Last week's debut of Fox's attempt to cash in on the CSI craze, The Inside, was on the outside looking in with a lackluster 2/6, tied for third place at 9-10. This week, the show lacked even more luster, down significantly to a 1.6/5 at 9, with footwork on ABC again beating out blood work on Fox.

The WB was a strong fifth at a 1.6/5, thanks to reality show Beauty & the Geek, which scored the netlet an almost unheard-of second place at 8-9 with a 2/7, behind only ABC.

UPN weighed in at a flyweight .8/3 for repeats of All of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.