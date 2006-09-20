ABC Dances Its Way to Victory

Two hours of Dancing With the Stars gave ABC a win in primetime Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Dancing boogied its way to a 5.4 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-10. However, Fox’s House did manage to beat the show in its first hour; it scored a 5.8/16 to Dance’s 4.4/12. But in its second hour, Dance’s 5.9/15 blew away the competition. ABC came in at a 4.6/12 for night (its season premiere of Boston Legal got a 3.5/9 from 10-11).

Fox was the No. 2 network, close behind ABC with a 4.5/12. Its new action series Standoff only managed a 3.3/8 after its strong House lead-in.

NBC was third with a 4.1/11. Its Law & Order:SVU season premiere was its highest-rated show: it got a 5.1/14 from 10-11. From 9-10, the L&O: CI premiere earned a 3.9/10.

In fourth place was CBS with a 3.4/9. Its season premiere of The Unit was its highest-rated offering, with a 3.4/9 from 9-10. New crime drama Smith kicked off from 10-11; it tied with Boston Legal (3.5/9).

The CW’s new programming hasn’t started yet; the brand-new network earned an 0.6/2 for a rerun of Gilmore Girls and The CW Launch Party.