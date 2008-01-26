ABC Cuts Pilot Scripts

ABC is the latest network to trim its batch of pilot scripts in an effort to save costs during the prolonged writers' strike. In a statement, the network says, "The stoppage has caused us to re-evaluate our development needs, and we've made the difficult decision to reduce the number of scripts under consideration."

Fox, CBS and The CW already announced plans to cut back on development and also dropped holding deals with a number of writers and producers.

NBC last week said that it will keep its current pilot script slate. But NBC President and CEO Jeff Zucker hinted that long-standing traditions in the industry, such as the upfront presentations and the pilot season, may not return in the form that existed before the strike.