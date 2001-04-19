ABC creates stunt awards
ABC is launching the first ever World Stunt Awards, which will single out stunt men and women for extraordinary feats performed in films.
Charlie's Angels leads the nominations with 6 total, followed by The Perfect Storm at 5. Award categories for the show, taping May 20th in Santa Monica and airing June 16 at 9 p.m., include `Best Aerial Work,' `Best Work with an Animal,' `Best Driving' and `Best Fight.'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mission Impossible: 2 director John Woo will be honored with awards recognizing their dedication to the stunt community. - Susanne Ault
