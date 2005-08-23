ABC, Cowboys Both Win

The Dallas Cowboys’ 18-10 preseason defeat of the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night gave ABC a prime time victory among 18-49 year-old viewers, according to Nielsen’s final ratings for Aug. 22.

ABC’s Monday Night Football broadcast averaged a 3.4 rating and 10 share in the demo, edging out a night of strong summer repeats on CBS.

Overnight "fast national" estimates suggested a ratings tie between the two networks. Nielsen's final ratings are adjusted for live programming (such as a football game) and include results from more markets.

Led by a double shot of Two and a Half Men in the 9 o’clock hour, CBS averaged a 3.1/9 for the night. The network aired King of Queens (2.4/8) at 8 p.m. and Everybody Loves Raymond (2.6/8) at 8:30. Two and a Half Men posted a 3.2/9 at 9 and a 3.7/9 at 9:30. CSI: Miami scored a 3.2/9.

Fox finished in third place at (2.3/7), followed by NBC (1.8/5); UPN (.9/3); and The WB (.6/2).