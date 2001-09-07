ABC courting Bachelor reality

ABC is looking to live happily ever after with The Bachelor, a new reality series it's readying for this 2001/2002 season.

A contestant search is currently underway for the show, where one man will pick a woman that he'd like to propose marriage to, chosen from a large group of eligible females. The lucky woman, who's under no obligation to accept - ducking a Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire? fiasco - will be selected after the guy goes out on several dates with the women in the group.

The Bachelor, set as a six episode, one-hour series, is being produced by Next Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. - Susanne Ault