ABC, Couric Cop Murrows

ABC won six Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence, from the Radio-Television News Directors Association, the most of any network. CBS was second with four awards, including best newscast for the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, the least-viewed evening newscast and subject of much speculation by critics. NBC also won a Murrow. Fox does not enter the competition.

The RTNDA gave out 77 national and local awards. Also winning on the TV side were KOMO-TV Seattle for large-market stations, and WJAR Cranston, R.I., for small markets.

In addition to the overall award, ABC won for hard news, investigative reporting (Brian Ross' "Prescriptions for Error"), documentary (Bob Woodruff's "To Iraq and Back"), spot news coverage (Minneapolis bridge collapse) and videography.

The awards will be given out Oct. 13 in New York.