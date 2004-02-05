ABC Confirms Oscar Delays
ABC has confirmed that there will be a delay on the Academy Awards, both audio and video.
The network has been in discussions with the Academy about the delay since before the Janet Jackson incident, since gaffes at other awards shows have prompted affiliate and Washington attention.
The broadcast is slated for Feb. 29.
