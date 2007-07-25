ABC Confirms Development of Dancing Spin-Off

ABC confirms it is eyeing Dance X,a Dancing With the Stars spin-off that is currently on the air in England.

ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson said Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills that the network is developing the show, although it has not decided when it would air should it go forward.

According to McPherson, the show features teams of dancers coached by two Dancing With the Stars judges. The two teams compete against each other, with dancers eliminated as the show goes on.

McPherson also said Harold Perrineau will return to Lost in the role of Michael.

That Lost announcement was supposed to be made Thursday at the Comic-Con convention in San Diego, but McPherson released the news after coming under fire from several reporters for wanting to hold the update until the event.

ABC also announced its fall premiere dates:

Monday, September 24

8:00-9:30 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (special)

9:30-11:00 p.m. The Bachelor

Tuesday, September 25

8:00-9:30 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (performance show)

Wednesday, September 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars Results Show Special (special day and time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Private Practice

10:00-11:00 p.m. Dirty Sexy Money

Thursday, September 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. Ugly Betty

9:00-10:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

10:00-11:00 p.m. Big Shots

Sunday, September 30

7:00-9:00 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00-10:00 p.m. Desperate Housewives

10:00-11:00 p.m. Brothers & Sisters

Tuesday, October 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. Cavemen

8:30-9:00 p.m. Carpoolers

Wednesday, October 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. Pushing Daisies

Sunday, October 7

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

Friday, October 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. 20/20

9:00-10:00 p.m. Women’s Murder Club

10:00-11:00 p.m. Men In Trees

Monday, October 15

9:30-10:00 p.m. Samantha Who?

Tuesday, November 27

10:00-11:00 p.m. Cashmere Mafia (special time)

Tuesday, December 4

9:00-10:00 p.m. Cashmere Mafia (regular time period premiere)

