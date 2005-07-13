ABC Commits To Cowell Show

First, it was Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Now, it's Who Wants To Back a Millionaire?

ABC has ordered nine episodes of The Million Dollar Idea (working title), a new reality series from executive producers Simon Cowell, Nigel Hall and Cecile Frot-Coutaz of FremantleMedia North America (which produces American Idol).

Over the course of the series, the show will search the country for the greatest entrepreneur with the best business idea or new product, culminating with $1 million in business support, including cash, entrepreneurial counsel and physical resources to the winner.

As with American Idol, Cowell and Fremantle will reportedly get a piece of the action from the winning product or idea.

The last American series produced by Cowell in conjunction with Fremantle was CBS’ Cupid, a dating relationship show in summer 2003 that failed to catch on with viewers.