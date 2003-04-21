ABC commands key Sunday demos

ABC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 Sunday night with its perennial Easter

showing of 50-year-old theatrical film The Ten Commandments.

NBC won households and total viewers with a two-hour

special celebrating the 100th birthday of comedian Bob Hope, a repeat of Law

& Order: Criminal Intent and the season finale of

Boomtown

.

Fox was tops with adults 18 through 34 with a "making of" special

on upcoming theatrical X-Men 2 and comedies The Pitts,

The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Oliver Beene

.

CBS was third in households and adults 25 through 54 (ahead of

Fox) and fourth with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with 60 Minutes, two

Becker episodes and the movie Ice Bound

.