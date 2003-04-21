ABC commands key Sunday demos
ABC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 Sunday night with its perennial Easter
showing of 50-year-old theatrical film The Ten Commandments.
NBC won households and total viewers with a two-hour
special celebrating the 100th birthday of comedian Bob Hope, a repeat of Law
& Order: Criminal Intent and the season finale of
Boomtown
.
Fox was tops with adults 18 through 34 with a "making of" special
on upcoming theatrical X-Men 2 and comedies The Pitts,
The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Oliver Beene
.
CBS was third in households and adults 25 through 54 (ahead of
Fox) and fourth with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with 60 Minutes, two
Becker episodes and the movie Ice Bound
.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.