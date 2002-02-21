ABC combines investigative operations

ABC News has created a central investigative projects unit, combining Brian

Ross' investigative unit and the network's law and justice unit.

Christopher Isham, senior producer of the World News Tonight 'I-Team,'

will lead the unit as chief of investigative projects.

In addition to Ross, the unit will feature senior legal correspondent Cynthia

McFadden, who will continue as correspondent for ABC newsmagazines and as

co-anchor of Downtown.

Veterans Chris Vlasto and Eric Avram will be the senior investigative

producers.