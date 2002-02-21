ABC combines investigative operations
ABC News has created a central investigative projects unit, combining Brian
Ross' investigative unit and the network's law and justice unit.
Christopher Isham, senior producer of the World News Tonight 'I-Team,'
will lead the unit as chief of investigative projects.
In addition to Ross, the unit will feature senior legal correspondent Cynthia
McFadden, who will continue as correspondent for ABC newsmagazines and as
co-anchor of Downtown.
Veterans Chris Vlasto and Eric Avram will be the senior investigative
producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.