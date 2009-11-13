ABC Closing in on 'Charlie's Angels'

ABC is close to giving a pilot order to a modern version of the classic 1970s TV actioner Charlie's Angels.

Josh Friedman, who recently adapted the Terminator franchise for his Fox series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, is onboard to write and exec produce the new Angels.

Also involved are original Charlie's Angels producer Leonard Goldberg, who launched the series with Aaron Spelling in 1976, as well as Drew Barrymore, who starred in and produced the 2000 film version and its sequel. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.