ABC Cleans Up On Sunday

ABC won the 18-49 demo Sunday night in the Nielsen ratings, winning every half hour except the first one on the way to a 4.9 rating/13 share average.

ABC built every half hour through the end of Desperate Housewives at 10, starting off with a 2.2 for the first half-hour of America's Funniest Home Videos through a 7.2/17 for Housewives from 9:30 to 10. Brothers & Sisters also won its time period at 10-11, though dropping a full share point from its first half-hour to its second (from a 5.1 to a 4.1).

Fox was second with a 4.1/11, thanks to a NASCAR overrun at 7-7:30, which averaged a 6.3/19--nearly equaling the ratings of all the competition combined--for a close Daytona 500 finish. Fox also got strong numbers from The Simpsons (4.3/11) and Family Guy (4.3/10).

CBS was third with a 2.7/7, thanks to its own race, an Amazing Race All-Stars edition that averaged a 3/8 at 8-9.

NBC was fourth with a 2.3/6, led by Crossing Jordan at 10 p.m. (2.4/6). NBC's reality show Grease: Your Still the One, wasn't, averaging a 1.9/5, the lowest-rated entertainment show among the Big Four (60 Minutes was the lowest-rated show on the Big Four at a 1.8/5)..

The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3. It's top show was the series finale of Reba, which averaged a 1.3/4.

