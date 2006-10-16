ABC Cleans Up But Housewives Slips Again

ABC won Sunday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 5.4 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, but Desperate Housewives, at an 8 rating/18 share, was down from an 8.5/19 the week (it debuted at a 9.5/21).

Going the other direction was ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, whose 4./12 at 10 p.m. was good enough for first-place in the time period. It is one of the new season's hottest shows.



Still, an off day for Housewives is a good day for any other show except Grey's Anatomy, and ABC took three of the four hours of prime time, getting another solid outing from EM Home Edition (5.5/13).

CBS was second with a 4.1/11. It's schedule was thrown off by a football overrun, but that overrun (at 7-7:30) was its highest rated programming of the night at a 5.2/16. Amazing Race wasn't too amazing, coming in third in its off-set time period.

And speaking of football, NBC was third with a 3.6/9 for its NFL coverage (pre-game and game) of the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

With its animated lineup replaced by the lineups of the Mets and Cards, Fox's baseball playoff coverage was a distant fourth at a 2.1/5.

The CW averaged a .9/2 for a repeat of Next Top Model and news outings for Seventh Heaven and Runaway.