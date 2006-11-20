ABC Cleans Up With Housewives

ABC's Desperate Housewives was the highest-rated show on any network Sunday night, scoring an 8.6 rating/19 share in the key 18-49 demo and helping the network to an overall win (5.7/14).

The network, in fact, won in the demo from 8 p.m. on, with Emergency Makeover: Home Edition (5.4/13) and Brothers and Sisters (5.5/14) also topping their time slots.

CBS was No. 2 with a 4.6/11 for its lineup of 60 Minutes, Amazing Race, Cold Case and Without a Trace. Close behind was NBC with a 4.5/11 for football (the Chargers versus the Broncos).

Fox had the No. 4 slot, with a 3.4/8 for its comedy lineup.

And The CW earned a 1.3/3 for an hour of Reba (the season premiere episodes, which earned a combined 1.7/4), 7thHeaven and a rerun of America's Next Top Model.