ABC churns out another Bachelor special
In an attempt to capitalize on the popularity of The Bachelor and
TheBachelorette franchise, ABC will air one more Bachelor
special Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.
The show, The Bachelor: Aaron and Helene Tell All, comes amid rumors
of the second bachelor's breakup with the girlfriend he selected on the
show.
The show will also feature Bachelorette Trista Rehn and her chosen man
talking about their life as a couple and what has happened since she made her
choice.
ABC also hopes to drive some sweeps numbers with a special edition of The
Bachelorette called The Bachelors Tell All, which will air Wednesday,
Feb. 12, at 9 p.m., right before the finale of Celebrity Mole Hawaii.
Last Thursday, ABC had its first Thursday-night win in a February sweeps in
12 years with 20/20's airing of a Michael Jackson documentary and a
follow-up show on PrimeTime Thursday. Nearly 27 million viewers tuned in,
and the broadcast earned a 10.9 rating/25 share among adults 18 through 49.
At the winter press tour in Hollywood last month, ABC chairman Lloyd Braun
and ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne both said they intended to resist
temptation to overextend The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises
in light of the ratings crash the network experienced when it began running
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire nearly every night of the week.
But both NBC and ABC are placing special episodes of their reality franchises
against Fox's Joe Millionaire and American Idol to try to slow
down Fox during this competitive February sweeps.
