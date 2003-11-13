ABC, CBS Winners in Tuesday Ratings Race

ABC News’s 90-minute Jessica Lynch special (9:30-11 p.m.) drew the largest adult 25-54 and 18-49 ratings last night, while CBS’s Andy Griffith Show Reunion drew the biggest overall (and older skewing) audience, averaging 21.5 million viewers from 8 to 9 p.m.

According to the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, ABC, helped by Lynch, was first among adults 18-49 and 25-54, while CBS was first in households and total viewers and second with adults 25-54.

NBC, with its regular Tuesday lineup was second in adults 18-49 and third in households and viewers. Fox, with That ’70s Show repeats and 24 was first with adults 18-34 and third with adults 18-49. The WB was fourth in adults 18-34 (ahead of CBS and UPN) with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, while UPN was sixth across the key categories with One on One, All of Us, Rock Me Baby and Girlfriends.

For the night, the total viewer averages: CBS, 15.3 million; ABC, 13.1 million; NBC, 10.3 million; Fox, 7.7 million; WB, 4.6 million; UPN, 3.1 million. Adults 18-49: ABC, 5.1 rating/13 share; NBC, 3.8/10; Fox, 3.7/10; 3.6/10; WB, 1.8/5; UPN, 1.3/3.