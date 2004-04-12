ABC, CBS Win Sunday Night

ABC and CBS split Sunday-night ratings honors.

ABC was first in the key demographics with America's Funniest Home Videos, Extreme Home Makeover, a Nick & Jessica (of MTV fame) special and Alias. CBS was first in households and total viewers with 60 Minutes and the movie, The Patriot. CBS edged Fox by a tenth of a rating point for second place among adults 18-49.



Fox was third in the demo with a double dose of King of the Hill and a triple dose of The Simpsons (all repeats) and an original Arrested Development. NBC was fourth among adults 18-49 with Dateline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent (repeat) and the movie, Homeland Security.

The WB was fifth with a Charmed repeat, sandwiched between two High School Reunion episodes (the first a repeat). For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer tallies: CBS, 10.1 million; ABC, 9.9 million; NBC, 8.5 million; ; Fox, 6.2 million; WB, 2.3 million.