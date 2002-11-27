ABC, CBS split Tuesday prime
ABC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 Tuesday night with its two-hour comedy block, led
by 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and NYPD Blue.
CBS was first in the household and total-viewer races with JAG, The
Guardian and Judging Amy.
Fox's lineup of That 70s Show and 24 came in a close second
among adults 18 through 49 and first among adults 18 through 34.
NBC was third in households and adults 18 through 49 and second among adults 25 through 54
with two Frasier repeats, Hidden Hills and an NBC News special,
Katie at Night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.