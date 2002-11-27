ABC, CBS split Tuesday prime

ABC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 Tuesday night with its two-hour comedy block, led

by 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and NYPD Blue.

CBS was first in the household and total-viewer races with JAG, The

Guardian and Judging Amy.

Fox's lineup of That 70s Show and 24 came in a close second

among adults 18 through 49 and first among adults 18 through 34.

NBC was third in households and adults 18 through 49 and second among adults 25 through 54

with two Frasier repeats, Hidden Hills and an NBC News special,

Katie at Night.