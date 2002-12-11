ABC, CBS split Tuesday prime

ABC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 Tuesday night with its new-season comedy lineup (8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim, Life with Bonnie and Less

than Perfect) and NYPD Blue.

Fox was second in those demos, driven by 24, which won the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST time

period among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied for first among adults 25 through 54.

Fox was first for the night among adults 18 through 34.

CBS was first in households with JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy.

NBC was third for the night among adults 18 through 49 and second among adults 25 through 54

with a Dixie Chicks special, Frasier, Hidden Hills and

Dateline.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS,

8.3 rating/13 share, ABC 7.9/12, NBC 7.4/12 and Fox 5.3/8. Adults 18 through 49: ABC

4.9/13, Fox 4.4/12, NBC 3.9/10 and CBS 2.7/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 4.1 rating/6 share

for Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 2.1/3

for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and comedies.