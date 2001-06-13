ABC, CBS split slow ratings night

ABC and CBS carried a sluggish ratings race on Tuesday night with wannabe millionaires and a cinematic retrospective.

CBS's coverage of the American Film Institute's 100th year anniversary scored a 3.2 rating, 10 share among adults 18-49 with 9.1 million viewers. ABC matched that rating average with a rerun lineup including Dharma & Greg (4.0/12) and Geena Davis (3.1/9). Who Want To Be a Millionaire? drew 14.3 million viewers, enabling ABC to top the scales in total viewers with a 10 million average on the night. - Richard Tedesco