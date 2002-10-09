ABC, CBS rule Tuesday

It was another good Tuesday night for ABC as the network's lineup, led by new sitcom 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, won the key adult demographics for the night,

according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.

CBS won the household and total-viewer contests with its three dramas --

JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy. NBC was second in the key adult

demos but third in households behind both CBS and ABC. Fox's Major League Baseball playoff

coverage was fourth in households but first in the male demos.

At 8 p.m., Simple Rules ruled the key demos and was a close second in

households, just two-tenths of a rating point off CBS' lead with JAG.

NBC's Just Shoot Me struggled in the time period, placing fourth in

households (performing even below Emril's performance a year ago) and

with adults 18 through 49.

At 8:30 p.m., ABC's According to Jim won the key adult demos but was

second to JAG in households. NBC's new In-Laws was fourth in

households and third in adults 18 through 49.

At 9 p.m., NBC rebounded with Frasier, which was first across the key

ratings categories. The new Life with Bonnie on ABC was second in the key

demos and third in total viewers.

At 9:30 p.m., about 27 percent of the Frasier audience abandoned

Hidden Hills, but the new NBC sitcom retained enough of its lead-in to

finish first in the key demos but third in households. CBS was first in

households with The Guardian. New ABC sitcom Less than

Perfect was second in the demos behind Hidden Hills but fourth in

households.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Judging Amy attracted the biggest and oldest

audience, while NYPD Blue finished first in the key adult demos and

second in households and total viewers.

For the night, the fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 9.7/16, ABC

7.9/13, NBC 7.1/11 and Fox 6.6/11.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.1/14, NBC 4.2/11, CBS 3.4/9 and Fox 3.3/9.

Meanwhile, The WB Television Network got good performances out of Gilmore Girls and

Smallville, which together averaged a 6.8/9 household rating/share in the

Nielsen metered markets, putting the weblet just one share point behind Fox and

two share points behind NBC in those markets.

UPN's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Haunted performed less well, averaging just a

3.3/5, according to Nielsen's overnight ratings.