ABC, CBS Plan Primetime Specials

CBS and ABC are planning primetime specials to air this Spring.

CBS has a celebrity prank show, I Get That a Lot, lined up for April Fools Day. The show will feature celebrities doing mundane jobs like working in a pizzeria, selling hot dogs and athletic shoes. Hidden cameras will capture the reactions from customers who aren't convinced they are just doppelgangers.

Singer Jessica Simpson, Survivor host Jeff Probst, supermodel Heidi Klum, rapper/actor Ice-T, Extra host Mario Lopez and singer LeAnn Rimes are on board for the show, which will air Wednesday April 1 at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, ABC has ordered a one hour documentary special with Michael J. Fox. The special, Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist, will follow the actor as he travels the globe exploring what it means to be an optimist, and what makes people happy. Stops along the way include Bhutan in the Himalayas, and the homes of a number of people that have not let difficulties get in the way of happiness.

The special will also look at what cutting edge science has to say about the nature of optimism.

"The same joyous spark that Michael J. Fox shared with us during his acting career shines through in this compelling look at the transformational power of optimism," said Victoria Dummer, co-head and senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment Group, announcing the special.

Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist will air on ABC Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m.