ABC, CBS get hi-def sponsors

Beginning in September, Zenith Electronics Corp. will sponsor ABC's high-definition digital-television prime time broadcasts (which will be more

than 13 hours per week) and co-sponsor CBS prime time programming with

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Last season, ABC picked up the cost of broadcasting HDTV programming itself

in a move that differed from the typical network approach of sponsorship.

On-air billboards touting Zenith as the sponsor will be shown at the

beginning of ABC comedies, dramas and movies.

On CBS, prime time HD programming will include all 18 comedy and drama

series.

It is the fourth straight year CBS has brought HD to viewers,

and sources at the network said deals like the ones with Zenith and Samsung

have made HD a revenue-generating proposition.

The deal includes television spots, as well as on-screen banners displayed

during opening titles.

This is Zenith's second year as a sponsor of CBS prime time HD and

Samsung's first.

The programming kicks off Sept. 23 with the network's Monday-night comedy

lineup.

Where is NBC's announcement?

Sources said the network is close to a similar sponsorship deal with an

electronics manufacturer, but details are still being worked

out.