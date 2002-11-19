ABC, CBS claim Monday wins

ABC (20/20 and Monday Night Football) and CBS (its Monday

comedy block and CSI: Miami) split the circulation honors Monday night,

with ABC having a slight edge in households while CBS had a slight edge in total

viewers.

ABC won with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49, while CBS was first with adults

25 through 54.

That's according to the Nielsen Media Research preliminary national ratings.

NBC was second with adults 18 through 34 and third with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 for

the night with its lineup of Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing

Jordan. Fox aired Boston Public and, vamping for the canceled

girls club, an animal outtake special, which came in fourth across the

key ratings categories.

Meanwhile, in the battle of the weblets, Nielsen's overnight metered markets

(which now number 55) showed that The WB Television Network averaged a 6.2/9 (household) from 8 p.m. to 10

p.m., with 7th Heaven and Everwood.

The UPN comedy block averaged a 3.3/5.