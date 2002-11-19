ABC, CBS claim Monday wins
ABC (20/20 and Monday Night Football) and CBS (its Monday
comedy block and CSI: Miami) split the circulation honors Monday night,
with ABC having a slight edge in households while CBS had a slight edge in total
viewers.
ABC won with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49, while CBS was first with adults
25 through 54.
That's according to the Nielsen Media Research preliminary national ratings.
NBC was second with adults 18 through 34 and third with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 for
the night with its lineup of Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing
Jordan. Fox aired Boston Public and, vamping for the canceled
girls club, an animal outtake special, which came in fourth across the
key ratings categories.
Meanwhile, in the battle of the weblets, Nielsen's overnight metered markets
(which now number 55) showed that The WB Television Network averaged a 6.2/9 (household) from 8 p.m. to 10
p.m., with 7th Heaven and Everwood.
The UPN comedy block averaged a 3.3/5.
