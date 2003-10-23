ABC Cancels Plans for Reality Awards

ABC has pulled the plug on its planned reality-awards show, the network confirmed late Wednesday, after the other "Big Three" networks were unwilling to provide stars and clips and were encouraging their affiliated

reality producers not to participate.

ABC announced the show in early September and had plans to air it this fall.

As the network got closer to production time, it discovered that CBS, Fox and NBC did not want to help ABC to put together a production that might allow it

to beat them.

ABC was hoping to produce a fun, fast-paced awards show along the lines of MTV: Music Television's MTV Video Music Awards

.

Don Mischer, executive producer of the Emmy Awards, was on board to produce.