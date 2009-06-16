ABC Calls For Nielsen Investigation Into ‘World News' Ratings

ABC has asked Nielsen to investigate ratings from last Friday's installment of ABC World News with Charles Gibson. Friday, June 12 was also the day of the DTV transition, when stations switched off their analog signals and went to all-digital.

World News drew 4.09 total viewers that day, a drop of more than 3 million from the seasonal Friday average of 7.34 million viewers.

ABC News says that affiliates in Chicago and Philadelphia suffered from technical and reception problems the day of the switch, though it is too early to determine if those issues were the cause of the ratings quirk.