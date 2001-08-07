ABC Cable appoints strategy slate

ABC Cable has appointed a slew of execs to populate its newly-created Worldwide Brand Strategy team.

Sandy Wax was promoted to SVP of brand strategy and planning, and Adam Sanderson is SVP of brand marketing. Both Wax and Sanderson will work under Eleo Hensleigh, the group's EVP. John Rood was named VP of brand marketing, Scott Fuller is VP of brand management and Vycki Smaldino was promoted to VP of brand services.

All three will report to Sanderson. - Allison Romano