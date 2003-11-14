ABC Bulks Up on Makeover Shows

With Extreme Makeover finally giving ABC some ratings on Thursday nights, the network has ordered 12 more episodes of the show.

ABC also has ordered two one-hour specials from Extreme Makeover’s producers, Chuck Bangert and Lou Gorfrain and their New Screen Concepts, according to Andrea Wong, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series and specials.

In addition, ABC has ordered episodes of two more potential makeover series: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Swap. In Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, a team of designers and workmen transform an entire house in just seven days. The show comes to ABC from Endemol USA and is executive produced by Tom Forman. And in The Swap, still a working title, two women exchange families for ten days and then both families meet to talk about their experiences.

The Swap, an imported format from the UK, was brought to ABC by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire executive producer Michael Davies and RDF Media. "Both shows delivered incredibly strong pilots," said Wong. "They reflect the ABC brand of reality as seen in Extreme Makeover and The Bachelor franchise. They have those two elements absolutely essential for a great reality series—strong characters and intense, dramatic story lines, achieved without tricks or deceptions."