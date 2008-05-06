ABC Broadband Player Snags Webby, People's Voice Awards

ABC.com won both the Webby and People's Voice awards for best broadband Website for its full-episode streaming video player. The BBC won the People's Voice award for best news site and ESPN was the people's choice for best sports site.

The awards, announced Tuesday, are given out by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which is not related to the Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Members of the Web "academy," including David Bowie, Simpsons creator Matt Groening and Virgin chief Richard Branson, chose the Webby winners, while, appropriately enough, online voting determines the People's Voice awards.

HBO Voyeur won for best TV site, with Discovery Channel getting the People's Voice award in the same category for a site on the history of video games.

In the online film and video category, Starz' 30-Second Bunnies Theatre won the Webby and the People's Voice awards for best animation, while PBS' Frontline won two People's voice awards in the documentary series and news and politics categories.



